Zilla Parishad, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions school teachers take part in four-day ATAL Tinkering Workshop

VIJAYAWADA: About 30 teachers from Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APSWREIS) and Zilla Parishad schools participated in the four-day ATAL Tinkering Workshop conducted by Niti Aayog, IBM and Chrysalis at Aravinda High School in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Commissioner of School Education K Sandhya Rani, took part in the event and said Atal Teachers across the country were playing a pivotal role by building an innovation ecosystem of budding entrepreneurs. “In addition to regular education, imparting practical knowledge to the students is important to create sustainable livelihoods and generate a pool of job-creators for tomorrow. It is the duty of teachers to motivate and encourage their ideas,” she added.

Sandhya Rani congratulated V Mrudula and Ch Maheswari , Class X students of Gurukulam school in Ongole district who developed a cattle alert system which secured a place in the shortlist made by Atal labs of the top 50 projects across the country. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was also impressed by the device and congratulated the duo.

Speaking to TNIE, the duo shared their project’s journey from basic ideas to development of a prototype. “My father V Subramanyam is a full time farmer. He goes to field, very early in the morning and returns home in the evening. About a year ago when I visited home, I came to know many farmers were experiencing losses due to animal grazing in the fields. To save their fields from ruin, the farmers had to stay there all the time and make sure the animals stayed away. So I decided to come up with an idea to solve their issues and developed the cattle alert system,” Mrudula said.

“With the help of motion sensors, animal movement can be tracked. The device emits sounds which scare the animals away. To tackle birds, a distractive laser is used to keep them away from the fields,” she added.

“This is an extremely cost effective method. It take less than ` 1000 to set up in small agricultural fields. We don’t want to burden the farmers who are already facing huge losses. We have also applied for a patent,” said Ch Maheswari.