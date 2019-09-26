Home Cities Vijayawada

Zilla Parishad, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions school teachers take part in four-day ATAL Tinkering Workshop

Speaking to TNIE, the duo shared their project’s journey from basic ideas to development of a prototype.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

School education commissioner Sandhya Rani inspecting science projects at Atal Tinkering Workshop| P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 30 teachers from Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APSWREIS) and Zilla Parishad schools participated in the four-day ATAL Tinkering Workshop conducted by Niti Aayog, IBM and Chrysalis at Aravinda High School in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Commissioner of School Education K Sandhya Rani, took part in the event and said Atal Teachers across the country were playing a pivotal role by building an innovation ecosystem of budding entrepreneurs. “In addition to regular education, imparting practical knowledge to the students is important to create sustainable livelihoods and generate a pool of job-creators for tomorrow. It is the duty of teachers to motivate and encourage their ideas,” she added.

Sandhya Rani congratulated V Mrudula and Ch Maheswari , Class X students of Gurukulam school in Ongole district who developed a cattle alert system which secured a place in the shortlist made by Atal labs of the top 50 projects across the country. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was also impressed by the device and congratulated the duo.

Speaking to TNIE, the duo shared their project’s journey from basic ideas to development of a prototype. “My father V Subramanyam is a full time farmer. He goes to field, very early in the morning and returns home in the evening. About a year ago when I visited home, I came to know many farmers were experiencing losses due to animal grazing in the fields. To save their fields from ruin, the farmers had to stay there all the time and make sure the animals stayed away. So I decided to come up with an idea to solve their issues and developed the cattle alert system,” Mrudula said.

“With the help of motion sensors, animal movement can be tracked. The device emits sounds which scare the animals away. To tackle birds, a distractive laser is used to keep them away from the fields,” she added.

“This is an extremely cost effective method. It take less than ` 1000 to set up in small agricultural fields. We don’t want to burden the farmers who are already facing huge losses. We have also applied for a patent,” said Ch Maheswari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions APSWREIS illa Parishad schools four-day ATAL Tinkering Workshop Niti Aayog IBM Chrysalis Aravinda High School
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp