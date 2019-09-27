Armed Reserve Circle Inspector commits suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Circle Inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Police Quarters at Hanumanpet in the city on Thursday.

DCP (Law and Order-II) Ch Vijaya Rao told newsmen that Suryanarayana was a 1989 batch officer and attached to Eluru Range and he was serving as Circle Inspector in the Armed Reserve grounds in the city. He is survived by wife and three daughters. The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Suryanarayana’s wife informed the matter to Satyanarayanapuram police around 5:30 am. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and examined his room.

“Police didn’t come across any suicide note at the spot. During the preliminary investigation, we came to know that Suryanarayana might have taken the extreme step due to depression as he was suffering from liver ailment,” the DCP said.

According to police sources, Suryanarayana was depressed following his failure to get promotion. Suryanarayana’s body was sent to New Government General Hospital for post-mortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered by Satyanarayanapuram police. Vijayawada police fraternity expressed shock over the demise of Suryanarayana and extended their support to the bereaved family.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000