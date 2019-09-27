Home Cities Vijayawada

Consider ability, not recommendation for licence: Perni

The minister also pointed out that the majority of drivers across the State were unaware of road safety norms and signs erected on National and State highways.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah at the inauguration of Safety Driving Education Centre in the city on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for bringing transparency in Road Transport Authority (RTA) services, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah requested the officials concerned to issue Learner Driving Licence (LLR) and permanent driving licence to aspirants, considering their penchant for road safety and driving and not based on recommendations.

He participated as chief guest and inaugurated the first of its kind Safety Driving Education Centre in the State, set up by the Transport department in association with Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Private Limited at an estimated cost of `40 lakh on the RTA office premises here on Thursday. Later, he inspected driving simulators for both two and four-wheelers arranged at the centre and directed the officials to complement pre-LLR education with a two-hour awareness session at the centre.

Venkataramaiah further said obtaining a driver’s licence is not a privilege but a responsibility cast upon the driver, who is operating a vehicle on public road. Countries like England, USA, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden have tough tests. But in India, aspirants obtain licences in two steps: theoretical (LLR exam) and practical (driving test on RTA tracks).

The officials were directed to organise awareness programmes to sensitise the drivers to reduce the number of road accidents. Over 100 candidates can be trained at the newly-set up centre for LLR test.

He asked the Honda Motors management to set up a similar centre in Visakhapatnam. In response, the company gave their acceptance to the proposal.

Vahana Mitra scheme
Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu and  Perni launched the posters of State’s YSR Vahana Mitra scheme to provide aid of `10,000 to self-owned auto, taxi/maxi cabs

