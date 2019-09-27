Home Cities Vijayawada

Contract worker slips from pole at Durga temple, succumbs to injuries

A 55-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he slipped from a pole, while working on the Dasara arrangements at Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he slipped from a pole, while working on the Dasara arrangements at Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday evening.One Town Circle Inspector (CI) D Kasi Viswanath said the deceased was identified as Jayadev, a native of West Bengal. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when Jayadev was engaged in constructing a temporary shed near old Rajagopuram on the hill shrine and accidentally fell from a height of nine feet. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

“We questioned the officials of Durga temple and representatives of Lakshmi Narayana Tent House, the contractor, who was entrusted with the task of making arrangements on the hill shrine. They agreed to provide a compensation for Jayadev’s kin. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) has been filed and further investigation is underway,” Viswanath said.

The temple authorities condemned the reports, being published in vernacular media, saying devotees entered into the temple premises over the blood stains left at the accident spot. A senior official told TNIE that soon after the incident happened, temple staff shifted Jayadev to a private hospital for treatment and maintained cleanliness.

When asked about the contract made for arrangements, he said the Devasthanam entrusted the task of Dasara arrangements to Lakshmi Narayana Tent House, who  gave subcontract to Sk Rabbar. Jayadev worked under Rabbar. Action will be taken against the contractor on behalf of the Devasthanam, after ascertaining the facts.

