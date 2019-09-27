DGP to SPs: Implement ban on e-cigarettes effectively

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Centre’s ordinance banning e-cigarettes, DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday issued a warning against the sale of e-cigarettes and any other electronic nicotine delivery systems, including hookah in the State.

The DGP said that possession of e-cigarettes for personal use is not an offence. Production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes attract punishment, which is imprisonment up to one year and fine up to `1 lakh or both. For subsequent offence, imprisonment is up to three years and fine up to `5 lakh as it shall be considered as cognizable offence. Instructions have been given to all the SPs and police commissioners to take steps to implement the ordinance in the State effectively, the DGP added.