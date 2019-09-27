Meet on ease of doing business held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Registrar of Companies and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Vijayawada Chapter, organised a meet in the city on Thursday on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). This was conducted as the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business 2020’ report is going to be released in October.

The members discussed zero fee charges for all companies having authorised capital up to `15 lakh and integration of MCA 21 system with EPFO/ESIC for easy registration. Conversion of Societies and Trusts as Section 8 Companies, introduction of new forms for Section 8 companies and other topics were discussed.