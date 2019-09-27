NGT team inspects Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Green Tribunal (NGT) State chairperson Justice B Seshasayana Reddy inspected Vijayawada Railway Station on Thursday to take stock of the measures taken by Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) for the implementation of solid waste management rules.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) (ADRM) G Sumana briefed Seshasayana Reddy about the activities implemented through mechanised cleaning contracts of the station and trains. The machinery and eco-friendly consumable used for maintaining the cleanliness of the station were displayed and a demonstration of ‘pet plastic bottle crusher’ was given.

The NGT State chief briefed officials on the implementation of solid waste management rules and inspected cleanliness in the cell kitchen and suggested system improvement in the segregation of wet and dry waste.

He then proceeded to the solid waste processing facility, located on the station premises. The ADRM informed him of segregation and handing of waste through dumper bins provided by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).