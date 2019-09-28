Andhra Cricket Association honours Y Venugopal Rao at annual meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted its 66th annual general body meeting on Friday to elect its new office bearers.



Nageswar Raju, Chairman, Legal Committee of the ACA, declared the new team of office bearers on behalf of Bhanwar Lal, electoral officer of ACA, and congratulated the elected members.

The new members are P Sarath Chandra Reddy (president), VVSSKK Yachendra (vice president), V Durga Prasad (secretary), K S Ramachandra Rao (joint secretary), G Gopinath Reddy (treasurer) and R Dhanunjaya Reddy (counsellor).



“Besides the six members, the apex council of the ACA consists of two former Andhra first class players nominated by the BCCI and one senior officer from the auditor general’s office...,” a note stated.

The ACA later felicitated Y Venugopal Rao, who recently declared his retirement from all formats. MSK Prasad recollected the time when he shared the field with Venugopal and reiterated that he had tremendous batting skills.