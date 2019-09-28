‘Guardians of Heart’ campaign in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to create a healthy nation and marking the World Heart Day, Manipal Hospitals launched ‘Guardians of Heart’ campaign on Friday. The corporate campaign will roll out across various centres of Manipal, such as Vijayawada, Dwarka (New Delhi), Mangalore, Goa and Jaipur.



Under the campaign, the hospital conducted various activities. An awareness session on CPR and tips to maintain a healthy heart was shared by Sr Cardiology Consultant Dr Murali Krishna, Cardiology Consultant Dr Vamsi Krishna and Consultant CTVS Dr Srinivas Babu. Intensivist Dr Srinivasa Rao conducted a detailed basic life support and CPR training.