Miyawaki tree plantation method workshop held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the increasing pollution levels, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) conducted a workshop on Miyawaki tree plantation method in Vijayawada on Friday.



APPCB officials along with special chief secretary of environment and forest department Neerabh Kumar Prasad explained the process of the Japanese method of tree plantation and its benefits.



“The Miyawaki method is one of the cheapest as well as space-friendly plantation methods,” said Prasad. APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad said, “As per norms, industries are directed to grow 33 per cent of green belt.



But these norms were frequently violated citing lack of space. Using Miyawaki method, industries would not be able to cite such reasons and take it up as corporate social responsibility.”