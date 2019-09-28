Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's plastic ban evokes little response

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has till date collected a fine amount of nearly five times of what it had in two years - 2017 and 2018 - from plastic ban violators, including wholesalers, grocers, malls, vegetable vendors, hotels, meat shops and curry points, among others.



While the civic body’s drive against violators has yielded Rs 13,45,450 in the form of penalties in the first nine months of this year, it fetched a mere Rs 1,25,400 and Rs 1,51,000 in 2017 and 2018, which means the plastic menace refuses to go.

Despite imposition of ban thrice by different government bodies - VMC and the Department of Environment -- in the last six years, the municipal corporation could seize only 12 tonnes of single-use plastic in two years (2017 and 2018).

However, this year, the officials have seized and recycled 246.46 tonnes of single-use plastic since a new recycling unit was commissioned at Ajit Singh Nagar in February.

The city generates nearly 600 tonnes of waste a day, of which 42 tonnes account for plastic. Of the 42 tonnes, 20 to 25 tonnes is recyclable plastic waste.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC sanitary supervisor Babu Srinivas said, “We have 160 kabadi wala shops in the city, to whom, we give 10 to 15 tonnes of recyclable plastic waste. The remaining waste is recycled at the unit at Ajit Singh Nagar.”



The intake capacity of the VMC recycling unit is five tonnes per day.

Of 34,000 shops in Vijayawada city limits, the VMC has identified 2,036 shops using single-use plastic. However, despite officials’ claim that 90 per cent of them are supporting the ban, the ground reality is quite contrary.

Though the retailers and wholesalers are fined Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for the first offence and their trade licence is cancelled for repetitive violation, the shopkeepers, however, seem to be ignorant of the consequences.

Justifying the use of single-use plastic, Ravi Kumar, a shopkeeper in the city, said, “It is very rare that officials come to check.

Turning away customers for not carrying non-plastic bags will prove more costly for us than paying fines. Initially, I refused to provide plastic bags to my customers.



But if they ignore our request to bring their own reusable bags, what can we do? We cannot disappoint our customers. After all trade licence is cancelled only in extreme cases.”

On the other hand, the penalty of Rs 250 being levied on ban violator has failed to be a deterrent as people carrying plastic bags in the streets are legion.

Major parts of the city generating plastic waste



Circle 1: Samarangam Chowk



Circle 2: Gandhi Nagar, Governorpet, Ajit Singh Nagar



Circle 3: Mogalrajpuram, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Patamata