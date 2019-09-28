Vijayawada traffic police conducts counselling for traffic violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada traffic police on Friday conducted awareness sessions for as many as 45 commuters who were caught violating rules.



In a special drive conducted in the past week across the city, the police imposed fines on around 500 bikers and motorists and called them for counselling at Vyas Complex.



Addressing the violators and parents, traffic inspector R Suresh Reddy suggested the parents not to give vehicles to their minor children and warned them of imposing fine and jail term punishment as well.