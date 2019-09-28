Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Krishna district to get second Elisa test centre

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas instructed officials to set the centre in Rajeev Nagar of Vijayawada city, but that does not come under the supervision of GGH.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recently, health officials proposed to set up another Elisa test centre in Krishna district, during a hospital development society meeting.At present, Krishna district, has only one functional Elisa test centre at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), to diagnose dengue.

Though there are two sentinel surveillance systems in the district, only one is functional, that at the GGH. The other is at district headquarters hospital in Machilipatnam. Equipment at this centre has been lying defunct for more than three years now.

It would then have to be supervised by the  District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), who is not part of the hospital development society. But officials are equally considering Machilipatnam, as the potential second centre.

Speaking to TNIE, P Nancharaiah, Superintendent of Vijayawada GGH said, “In the recent meeting, discussion regarding establishing another Elisa testing centre came up. We are ready to establish it in the GGH, but the minister asked for Rajeev Nagar.

That does not come under our purview, and the DMHO would have to take care of it. So the decision is pending.”

