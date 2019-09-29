Garba competition organised by Creative Soul Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Creative Soul Vijayawada (CSV) conducted garba and dandiya competitions as part of Dasara celebrations at SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Saturday.

More than 100 persons took part in the competitions held by CSV, which is well-known for garba tutorials and competitions across the city.

The event began with a harathi dance performance and prayer to Goddess Durga followed by garba, dandiya and teentali competitions. Prizes were given to the winners in various categories such as best dancer, best costume and best expressions.

The event concluded with an innovative fusion of the traditional garba and dandiya dance style known as salsa garba.



“We always look forward to this time of the year as it is full of enjoyment. This year also, we are witnessing the same enthusiasm. In fact, the new entrants have only added to the energy and fun,” said Suman Meena, one of the organisers.