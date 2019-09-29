Home Cities Vijayawada

New RTC MD inspects bus depot in Vijayawada

He verified the buses’ time table, staff attendance and instructed officials to provide necessary facilities required for the staff. 

Published: 29th September 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh APSRTC VC and MD MT Krishna Babu inspecting Vijayawada depot and Pandit Nehru Bus Station. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) MT Krishna Babu, who assumed additional charge as APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director carried out his maiden inspection at Vijayawada bus depot here on Saturday.

During his inspection, Krishna Babu interacted with the staff and asked them to do their best for effective functioning of the Corporation. He verified the buses’ time table, staff attendance and instructed officials to provide necessary facilities required for the staff. 

‘’We are planning to merge the Corporation with State Government following recommendations suggested by the committee headed by former IPS C Anjaneya Reddy. Apart from that, CM Jagan gave his approval to increase retirement age of employees from 58 to 60. A 'go' in this regard will be issued in the next couple of days’’, he told the staff. 

