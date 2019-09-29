Home Cities Vijayawada

Once appreciated by Nehru, veteran Kuchipudi dancer now lives in old age home

In a distressing trend, the number of people in the twilight of their life ending up at old age homes is on the rise.

There are even instance of people who once lived a fancied life finding themselves in loveless confines of retirement homes. One such example is that of a once-popular Kuchipudi dancer Lanka Annapurna.

The dancer, who once upon a time brought laurels to the country, suffered brain stroke two weeks ago, which led to the right side of her body getting paralysed. She also lost her ability to speak. After getting discharged from Sunrise Hospitals, she found herself resting on a bed of a retirement home, instead of her or any relative’s house. 

“I got to know about her from someone and immediately rushed to see her,” said P Yashoda, one of her students.

Despite hailing from a well-to-do family, Annapurna’s life has been full of struggles. Cheated in love and an alleged murder attempt by her then-fiance, she lost her right leg in a suspicious train accident.

She has suffered a major injury in her left ankle as well. It is said her then fiance pushed her under a train as he was jealous of her success. 

“In 1973, she had come to the Gudivada railway station to receive a friend from Delhi. There she met with the accident. She was supposed to perform in US in 1973,” said Vishwanath, one of her family members.

However, these terrible events did not deter her ambitions. Putting on her Jaipur leg (a prosthetic), she gave nearly 200 national and international performances, and taught at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College till 2006. 

“I took classes from her for five years and then started my own school. I was not able to remain in touch with her. I met her today (Saturday) after 10 years. It is saddening when someone, so talented is, lying in an helpless state in an ashramam,” rued Yashoda.

Lanka Annapurna once recieved accolades by leaders such as S Radhakrishnan, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

“She is not fit enough to be taken to our home in Eluru. Also, we cannot stay here as she will take time to recover completely. We are left with the only one option, of keeping her in the ashramam. It’s not that we don’t want to take care of her,” said Vishwanath.

