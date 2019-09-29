Home Cities Vijayawada

Platform ticket price raised to check rush during festive season in Vijayawada

The public may kindly note the same and extend cooperation," he said.

Published: 29th September 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways passengers will have the option of buying the train ticket with or without subsidy.

The fare was revised in order to regulate  flow of persons who enter the platforms and avoid inconvenience to the public.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Think twice before thronging the railway stations during Dasara festive season, as South Central Railway (SCR) officials have revised the platform ticket price from the existing Rs 10 to Rs 30 anticipating huge crowd of passengers as well as those accompanying them to see them off at railway stations.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the fare was revised in order to regulate flow of persons who enter the platforms and avoid inconvenience to the public.

“The new price will be enforced for a period of twelve days from September 29 to October 10. The public may kindly note the same and extend cooperation,” he said.

