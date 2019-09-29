Police arrest eight repeat offenders in Vijayawada, recover Rs nine lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested eight old and notorious offenders from three different locations and recovered Rs 9.30 lakh from them on Saturday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police D Koteswara Rao said that all the arrested had committed various crimes in the city in the past and also served jail term. CCS teams lifted the accused from three different locations where they were found to be roaming suspiciously.

Five of the arrested had formed a gang and were caught from the railway station’s West booking counter under Two-Town police.



The accused- Kummidi Narayana Reddy of Anantapur district, Mohammad Saleem of Telangana state, Shaik Masthan of Guntur, Thudi Siva of Warangal and Kapu Bheemayya of Rajahmundry, came to Vijayawada and became friends while working in a catering service.



Addicted to vices, the gang has so far committed six crimes during night hours by breaking into shops in Ongole and Mehaboobabad (Telangana).

“From them, we have recovered Rs 5.78 lakh,” the DCP said. CCS police also arrested one B Umamaheswara Rao and one Chadala Sai Gopi and recovered Rs 2.76 lakh from them.



“The two accused used to divert the attention of the public at crowded places escaped with their belongings. They committed seven such crimes,” the DCP added.