Relief as onion prices climb down in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The price of Maharashtra variety of onion available in Krishna district, which was priced at Rs 47 per kg earlier this week, was sold at Rs 34 per kg in Gudivada Rythu Bazar in Vijayawada city on Saturday. Sale of onions from Kurnool was limited to one kg per person.

Onion stocks in Krishna district, especially in Vijayawada, were in surplus. Over 100 to 150 quintals were brought to Gudivada Rythu Bazar from both Maharashtra and Kurnool markets.



Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district Joint Collector V Madhavi Latha said, “At present onion prices are decreasing. However, we are still operating subsidised onion stalls in rythu bazars. The vigilance department is conducting raids and making sure that the stocks are not hoarded and sold on the black market. We have enough stocks for now and procuring produce from both Maharashtra and Kurnool markets.”

“Due to the recent floods, there was severe crop damage resulting in shortage of supply. In the next two days, we will make arrangements to procure enough stock from Maharashtra. Vijayawada city on an average, requires 170 quintals every day while the entire district receives 250 to 300 quintals daily,” she added.