Home Cities Vijayawada

Relief as onion prices climb down in Vijayawada

Over 100 to 150 quintals were brought to Gudivada Rythu Bazar from both Maharashtra and Kurnool markets.

Published: 29th September 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Onion stocks in Krishna district especially in Vijayawada were in surplus. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The price of Maharashtra variety of onion available in Krishna district, which was priced at Rs 47 per kg earlier this week, was sold at Rs 34 per kg in Gudivada Rythu Bazar in Vijayawada city on Saturday. Sale of onions from Kurnool was limited to one kg per person.

Onion stocks in Krishna district, especially in Vijayawada, were in surplus. Over 100 to 150 quintals were brought to Gudivada Rythu Bazar from both Maharashtra and Kurnool markets.

Speaking to TNIE,  Krishna district Joint Collector V Madhavi Latha said, “At present onion prices are decreasing. However, we are still operating subsidised onion stalls in rythu bazars. The vigilance department is conducting raids and making sure that the stocks are not hoarded and sold on the black market. We have enough stocks for now and procuring produce from both Maharashtra and Kurnool markets.”

“Due to the recent floods, there was severe crop damage resulting in shortage of supply. In the next two days, we will make arrangements to procure enough stock from Maharashtra. Vijayawada city on an average,  requires 170 quintals every day while the entire district receives 250 to 300 quintals daily,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Prices Vijayawada
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp