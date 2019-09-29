Three women injured after autorickshaw overturns in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three women suffered injuries after an autorickshaw overturned near Nawabpet village of Penuganchiprolu mandal on Saturday afternoon.



They were rushed to the nearby government hospital in 108 Ambulance where the doctors said the condition of one woman was serious and the others were discharged.

According to Penuganchiprolu police, the incident happened around 1 pm when one Shaik I Hussain was ferrying the three woman passengers in his autorickshaw from Nandigama to Bandipalem.



When the auto reached Nawabpet village limits, two stray dogs started chasing it. In a bid to avoid hitting the dogs, driver Hussain turned the autorickshaw to the left side of the road and lost his control over it.

J Venkamma (55) received severe head injuries in the incident. “Noticing the accident, passersby rushed to the spot, called the 108 service and admitted the injured to the nearby government hospital. The driver applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the dogs, resulting in the vehicle getting overturned,” police said.