Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada bags five tourism awards

Around 30 awards were announced in three categories, namely travel, tourism and hospitality, and presented to various stakeholders in the tourism sector. 

Published: 29th September 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cultural programmes organised to mark World Tourism Day in Vijayawada| ( Photo | Prasant Madugula )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada received five awards in the field of tourism, given by the State government.  The awards were presented by Tourism Minister Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao, who was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) CEO Pravin Kumar, at the State Awards for Excellence event held to celebrate the World Tourism Day at Tummallapalli Kalakshetram, here on Saturday.

Around 30 awards were announced in three categories, namely travel, tourism and hospitality, and presented to various stakeholders in the tourism sector. 

While Best Hotel/Classified Hotel (5 star category) award was presented to The Gateway Hotel, Novotel Vijayawada Varun won the award for Best Hotel-based Meeting Venue.

Best Stand-alone Restaurant award was presented to Oriental Pavillion, Best Travel Agent award went to Travel Home and the prize for Most Innovative Inbound Tour Operator was presented to Southern Travels Pvt Ltd.

Visakhaptnam proved to be the star among the awardees by claiming the maximum number of awards. While the steel city bagged nine awards, Chittoor bagged five, West Godavari won three, Anantapur got two, and Kadapa, East Godavari, Amaravati and Vizianagaram had to settle with one each.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Minister said, “I am happy to see that the State is progressing at such a fast pace. I hope these awards will encourage them to reach greater heights.”

Various cultural events, such as annamacharya keertanam, nimmalakunta puppet show, laser beam show and sand art, Kuchipudi fusion performance by Sravya Manasa group, UV act by a group from Mumbai, were organised at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority World Tourism Day Vijayawada
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp