APSRTC Krishna region to run 650 special services to Hyderabad, Bangalore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 650 special services from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore to Vijayawada to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers visiting the city during Dasara.

APSRTC regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said the majority of the passengers across the State would commute to Vijayawada and a lion’s share of the buses were being operated from district headquarters. Special services will also be operated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Bhadrachalam and Rayalaseema districts, he said.

In the return journey (October 9-14), a total of 450 special buses would be operated to Hyderabad, 50 buses to Visakhapatnam, 30 buses to Chennai, 20 buses to Bangalore, 50 buses to Rayalaseema districts and 50 buses to Rajahmundry from Jaggayapet, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Auto Nagar, Gannavaram, Vuyyruru and other bus depots, he said.

Prasad urged the passengers to book their tickets online at www.apsrtconline.in.