Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC Krishna region to run 650 special services to Hyderabad, Bangalore

Prasad urged the passengers to book their tickets online at www.apsrtconline.in.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 650 special services from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore to Vijayawada to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers visiting the city during Dasara.

APSRTC regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said the majority of the passengers across the State would commute to Vijayawada and a lion’s share of the buses were being operated from district headquarters. Special services will also be operated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Bhadrachalam and Rayalaseema districts, he said.

In the return journey (October 9-14), a total of 450 special buses would be operated to Hyderabad, 50 buses to Visakhapatnam, 30 buses to Chennai, 20 buses to Bangalore, 50 buses to Rayalaseema districts and 50 buses to Rajahmundry from Jaggayapet, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Auto Nagar, Gannavaram, Vuyyruru and other bus depots, he said.

Prasad urged the passengers to book their tickets online at www.apsrtconline.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna region Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC Chennai Hyderabad Vijayawada APSRTC regional manager Dasara
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp