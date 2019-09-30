Confusion over 30 overqualified Auxiliary Nurse Midwife aspirants in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 30 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) aspirants could not verify their certificates on Sunday because of lack of guidelines for those who were overqualified for the job. The incident took place at a centre in Vijayawada, where counselling for sanctioned ANM posts was being done.

DMHO T Murthy commented on the issue: “There are 1,126 sanctioned ANM posts in Krishna district. The problem is that 30 BSc Nursing and BCom candidates who qualified the written test appeared at the centre for certificate verification. However, we do not have guidelines for the overqualified candidates. So we did not verify their certificates as we have written to the government about the issue.”

The minimum qualification required to pursue an ANM course is 10+2 level of education with a minimum aggregate score of 55 per cent.