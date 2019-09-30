Home Cities Vijayawada

Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati inaugurates goddess Durga sculptures’ exhibition 

A photograph exhibition of Mahishasurmardini, one of Goddess Durga’s avatars, was inaugurated at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Sunday.

An idol of Goddess Durga being decorated with gold ornaments at a traditional 189 years old puja house on Mahashasthi of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata Monday Oct 15 2018. (File Photo | PTI)

Picture for representational purposes (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A photograph exhibition of Mahishasurmardini, one of Goddess Durga’s avatars, was inaugurated at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Sunday. It will be open between 10 am and 6 pm till October 6.

Inaugurating the exhibition, psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubha Reddy said, “The form of Mahishadurmardini, donning weapons is the symbolic representation of women’s empowerment in Indian society.”

A brief session on the evolution of sculptures of the deity from the Satavahana to Vijayanagara period and variations in the iconography of the goddess in different parts of the country and South-East Asian countries was also conducted.

Photographs of sculptures from Andhra Pradesh’s Veerapuram, Gurajala Madugula, Kantheru, Nayakallu, Pushpagiri, Kondapalli, Mukhalingam and Durgi would be on display, along with some from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

