Two women arrested for selling ganja at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested two women for allegedly selling ganja at Vijayawada railway station on Sunday morning. CTF police recovered 15 kg of contraband from them.

According to CTF officials, the two women were found roaming suspiciously on the premises of the railway station. As they failed to answer some questions, CTF cops checked their bags and found ganja packed in three bags and also in sachets for immediate sale. “The women were found selling ganja to auto drivers and youngsters. They procured the contraband from Agency areas,” CTF officials told.