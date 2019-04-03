AICTE warns all Indian universities withholding documents

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ragini (name changed), a 41-year-old woman working as a professor at a private engineering college in the state, had to quit her job six months ago. However, she continues to struggle to get her original documents back from the institute. After trying all means and still failing to get them back, she finally approached the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

On receiving increasing number of such complaints, the AICTE has issued a circular to all engineering colleges across India warning them of strict punitive action, including disaffiliation of the institutes withholding the documents.The circular issued by AICTE reads, “AICTE has been receiving a number of complaints against institutions for withholding /retaining the original education qualification certificates of faculty/non-teaching staff members resigning /leaving from employment.

As per guidelines, institutions are not allowed to retain original certificates. Any violation in this regard shall attract strict punitive action including withdrawal of approval.”Meanwhile, the AICTE has also adviced the teaching and non-teaching staff to give one-month’s notice before leaving an institution, which would help the it in making alternate arrangements. According to AICTE norms, technical institutions indulging in such activities is illegal.

“When a faculty member leaves the institute mid-session of the academic year, how can we arrange for a replacement? No one will join in the middle of the academic year,” said a member of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association.