JEE day-2 paper fairly difficult

The trend of fairly difficult question papers continued on the second day of JEE exam too.  

Published: 10th April 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trend of fairly difficult question papers continued on the second day of JEE exam too.  Rajshekhar Ratrey, vice president of Toppr.com,  said, “Physics was complex, Maths was lengthy, and Chemistry was straightforward and scoring. He is expecting the cut off to range between 75-85. Navin C Joshi, academic head (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup found the Physics section moderate in difficulty and comparatively easier than yesterday.

Observing trends in the papers, Joshi expects the cut-off to be in the range of 80 to 85. The exam will also be conducted on April 10 and 12. “These (difficulty levels of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers) were in line with previous years’ problems. Therefore, students are advised to go through day 1 and day 2 exam analysis before appearing for future slots,” he added.

