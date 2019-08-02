Home Education

Institution of Eminence status: IIT Madras, DU find place in UGC's recommendation list

The recommendation for Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Anna University in Chennai has been subjected to consultation with the respective state governments

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UGC has recommended granting of Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to Delhi University, Hyderabad University, BHU and IIT Madras and Kharagpur.

While the recommendation for Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Anna University in Chennai has been subjected to consultation with the respective state governments, six others have been recommended for issue of Letter of Intent (LoI) for the eminence status.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) where the report of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) was considered.

"Among the institutions which have been recommended for granting of IoE status are DU, BHU, Hyderabad University, IIT Madras and Kharagpur.

University of Hyderabad

Jadavpur University and Anna University can be considered for issue of the IoE status only after the respective state governments come out with an official communication allocating their share of the funds up to 50 per cent," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"The private institutions which have made the cut for issuing of LoI include Amrita Vidyapeetham, VIT Vellore, Jamia Hamdard, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Shiv Nadar University and OP Jindal University.

In the greenfield category (institutions which are yet to be established) Bharti institute of Satya Bharti Foundation has been recommended," the official added.

Among the universities that have failed to make the cut are Aligarh Muslim University, Ashoka University, Azim Premji University, Tezpur University in Assam, Punjab University, Andhra University and Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar.

"The expert committee had shortlisted 15 public institutions and as many private institutions for eminence status.

As the scheme has only provided for 10 institutions in each category, the UGC was of the opinion that since the thrust of the scheme is to prepare institutions for the global rankings, no existing institution which has not figured in any of the global or national rankings shall be recommended for the IoE status.

Wherever there was a tie, UGC used the QS-2019 India Rankings as a tie-breaker," the official said.

"It was also decided that only after exhausting the above criterion, if any slot remains vacant, consideration shall be given to yet to be established institutions' proposals.

Greenfield institutions would get three-year period to establish and operationalise the institution, and thereafter, EEC will consider giving IoE status to such institutions," the official added.

The move is part of a scheme of the HRD Ministry announced last year to select 20 IoEs -- 10 public and 10 private -- that will enjoy complete academic and administrative autonomy.

Jadavpur University

Last year, the government had granted the IoE status to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the public sector, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education and BITS Pilani in the private sector, while the Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation was given the tag in greenfield category.

While the government will provide funding to public institutions with IoE tag, in case of the private institutions proposed as IoE, there will be no financial support, but they will be entitled for more autonomy as a special category Deemed University.

Elated over the UGC's decision, OP Jindal University founding chancellor Naveen Jindal said, "Our vision is to produce outstanding leaders who will make a true difference to the communities in which they live."

Founding vice-chancellor of the varsity C Raj Kumar hoped that the eminence status and far-reaching policy reforms in higher education will permeate the actions of all regulatory agencies and will ease the environment for higher educational institutions to enable them to focus on their core tasks.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Institution of Eminence Institution of Eminence status UGC DU Delhi University UoH IIT Madras Jadavpur University Anna University IIT Kharagpur
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp