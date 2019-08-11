Home Education

AICTE to modernise facilities in rural engineering colleges, technical institutions

The technical education regulator under the HRD Ministry will be providing grants under the Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS) scheme.

Published: 11th August 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image of engineering students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Laboratories in engineering colleges and other technical institutions operational in rural areas are all set to get a makeover, with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) deciding to provide grants to institutions for procuring modern equipment.

The technical education regulator under the HRD Ministry will be providing grants under the Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS) scheme.

"A special drive is being undertaken by AICTE under MODROB scheme for modernising laboratories in technical institutions operating in rural areas and approved by AICTE by providing grants for procuring modern equipments. The institutions can apply under the scheme till August 28," a senior AICTE official said.

The MODROB scheme aims to modernise and remove obsolescence in laboratories, workshops, computing facilities excluding libraries, so as to enhance the functional efficiency of technical institutions for teaching, training and research purpose.

"It also supports new innovations in classroom and laboratory, teaching technology, development of lab instructional material and appropriate technology to ensure that practical work and project work to be carried out by students is contemporary and suited to the needs of the industry.

"The equipment financed under the scheme could be ideally used for up-gradation of equipment in existing laboratories, enhancement of performance parameter specification of existing equipment, incorporation of latest development in the field and replacement of old depreciated equipment by modern equipment," the official said.

The equipment installed through MODROBS can also be used for indirect benefit to faculty or students through continuing education programmes, training programmes for local industry and consultancy work.

Only institutions that have been in existence for at least 10 years can apply for the scheme and get funding up to Rs 20 lakh.

Duration of the project will be two years from the date of receipt of funds in the institute's account.

"100 per cent grant of sanctioned amount will be released to government and government aided institutes. To private institutions, grants will be sanctioned in the form of per cent of the sanctioned amount as advance followed by 20 per cent as reimbursement on submission of the utilisation certificate and other supporting documents as specified in terms and conditions of MODROB," the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE engineering colleges All India Council of Technical Education technical institutions HRD Ministry MODROBS
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp