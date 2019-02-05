UGC NET June 2019 notification released; here's how to apply

By Online Desk

The public notice for the UGC's National Eligibility Test (NET), June 2019 has been released by the National Test Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. A detailed bulletin, carrying more details is expected to be released after the commencement of registration on March 1.

Conducted in 84 subjects across 91 cities, it is held for qualifying as Assistant Professor posts and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The examination will follow the new syllabus, which is now made available on ugcnetonline.in. Interested candidates can apply for the test online via ntanet.nic.in. March 30 is the last date to complete the registration procedure.

The exam, which will be held from June 20 -28, 2019, will consist of two papers. Both of them will have a duration of three hours each and will be computerised. The admit cards will be made available from May 15.