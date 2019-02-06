Home Education

Admission date for IGNOU's MCA, BCA courses extended to February 11

The fee for the Masters' programme is Rs 10,800, per semester, while it is Rs 6,000 for the UG course.

The courses offered by the IGNOU have been recognised by the UGC (Courtesy: IGNOU website)

By Online Desk

The last date to apply for MCA, BCA courses under the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has been extended to February 11, 2019.

Holders of an undergraduate degree in any stream are eligible to apply for the MCA programme, while Class XII or equivalent Polytechnic diploma holders can apply for the BCA programme. The fee for the Masters' programme is Rs 10,800 per semester while it is Rs 6,000 for the UG course.

The courses offered by the IGNOU have been recognised by the UGC, AICTE, and Kerala PSC.

Commonly called as the "People's University," the New-Delhi based varsity is run by the central government of India, and has a total active enrollment of over 4 million students.

