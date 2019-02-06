Home Education

WATCH | Protests at JNU as alleged abuser Atul Johri enters campus laboratory

In March last year, police had registered only one FIR based on allegations made by nine women.

Published: 06th February 2019

JNU students protest

Students protest in front of the School of Life Sciences in JNU (Photo | Facebook/SFI JNU Unit)

By Online Desk

Protests erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as Professor Atul Johri, accused by multiple students of sexual harassment, allegedly visited and accessed the laboratory at the School of Life Sciences (SLS). Leading the protests, the JNU Students' Union said that Prof Johri is not allowed to enter or use the department facilities according to a High Court Order.

"Johri with the help of the school administration violated the order of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi and enter the SLS building accompanied by security guards. Sexual harassment and shielding of accused shall not be tolerated at any cost. The newly appointed school Dean working as a pawn of the Admin is providing impunity to a sexual harasser! He is answerable to the students for allowing Johri in the vicinity of the complainants!" JNUSU President N Sai Balaji wrote on Facebook.

Last year, several female students at the varsity had alleged that they were sexually harassed by Johri.

The plea was filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking suspension of the accused professor. The plea has also sought quashing of the ICC report, according to which, the professor posed no threat to the complainants and instead was facing threats from the students who complained against him. 

In March last year, police had registered only one FIR based on allegations made by nine women. Later, they registered eight FIRs against Johri on separate complaints. According to one of those FIRs, Johri sexually harassed them in a lab at the Department of Life Sciences.

In May, the court directed the ICC to decide on the suspension of Johri after examining the material on record and ordered that the professor would have no access to Laboratory No. 409 of the Department of Life Sciences.

