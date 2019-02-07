Home Education

BSNL Recruitment 2019: 198 Junior telecom officers needed; click here to apply

The mode of selection will be through GATE score of 2019. The GATE exam will be conducted by IIT Madras, Chennai later this month.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:56 PM

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Twitter @BSNLCorporate)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 198 junior telecom officers (JTOs). 

Interested candidates can now apply online through the state-owned telecommunications company's official website - bsnl.co.in.

The mode of selection will be through GATE score of 2019 which is conducted by IIT Madras, Chennai later this month.  

The registration will commence from February 11 and close on March 12, 2019. 

A BTech or an equivalent civil engineering degree from a recognized institution/university is  required for a candidate to be eligible to appear in GATE 2019.

Also, the candidate should be below 30 years of age to be eligible for the job.

BSNL BSNL jobs BSNL junior telecom officer BSNL job vacancies

