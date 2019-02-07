BSNL Recruitment 2019: 198 Junior telecom officers needed; click here to apply

By Online Desk

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 198 junior telecom officers (JTOs).

Interested candidates can now apply online through the state-owned telecommunications company's official website - bsnl.co.in.

The mode of selection will be through GATE score of 2019 which is conducted by IIT Madras, Chennai later this month.

The registration will commence from February 11 and close on March 12, 2019.

A BTech or an equivalent civil engineering degree from a recognized institution/university is required for a candidate to be eligible to appear in GATE 2019.

Also, the candidate should be below 30 years of age to be eligible for the job.