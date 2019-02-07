Central Armed Police Forces to fill  76578 vacancies through computerised test; details here

By Online Desk

The recruitment drive to fill 76,578 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will start from February 11, 2019.

Computer-based written exams will be conducted to fill the vacancies in various paramilitary forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Of the total vacancies, 54,953 are for the post of constables, 1,073 for Sub-Inspectors, 466 for Assistant Commandants and 20,086 vacancies in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

Force wise, CRPF has the maximum number of constable ranks with 21,566, followed by the BSF (16,984), the SSB (8,546), the ITBP (4,126) and the Assam Rifles (3,076). The remaining vacancies are in the CISF and other CAPFs. There are 7,646 posts for women while remaining 47,307 are for men.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)is in charge of conducting the examinations from February 11 to March 11.