GPAT 2019 results declared, here is how to check

By Online Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 results. The examination, which is an entrance test for admission into M Pharma courses across India, was held on January 28, 2019.

Candidates can check the resuts by logging into nta.ac.in/Pharmacyexam. In the homepage window, click on the "GPAT website and registration" box to reach the GPAT 2019 window.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK GPAT 2019 RESULTS

Candidates can either log in using their application number and id or application number and date of birth.