Chandrababu Naidu Plans Ahead: Why Is Andhra Pradesh Training 10000 Engineering Students in a Partnership with European Centre for Mechatronics?

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding with a Germany-based APS European Centre for Mechatronics (ECM) in November 2018.

Under this historic partnership, Indo-European Skilling Centres will be developed across engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. These centres will provide formal education and training in mechatronics and industrial robotics to students and faculty members.

Before understanding the motive behind this move, we should educate ourselves on the subject of Mechatronics. Here is a summary:

What is Mechatronics?

The days of core engineering branches like- mechanical and electrical are down and dusted. The global market requires innovative technologies for higher and faster productions.

Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary engineering stream which accounts both electrical and mechanical systems powered with a combination of robotics, electronics, computer science etc.

To put it simply, Mechatronics deals in determining how to enhance the production in the manufacturing industry by developing newly integrated machinery with an eye on efficiency and cost.

It is estimated that the demand for mechanical engineers would jump by 5% from 2014-2024 as the demand for other engineers from other fields would decrease.

Need For Fast Development

On that point, for the state of Andhra Pradesh such Mechatronic engineers would be of great developmental significance as the state is on the process of building itself from the bottom.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu has been known for adapting technocracy in his governance. It was Mr Naidu who sowed the seeds for transforming Hyderabad into a global information and technology hub. He adapted the latest technologies, brought in huge investments from within and outside India and even negotiated with Bill Gates to start a Microsoft development centre in Hyderabad.

Following the same blueprint, Mr Naidu is headstrong in developing the new capital city of Amravati, which is slated to become India's one true smart city.

Accordingly, looking ahead into the future, Mr Naidu has guided the APSSDC to train the young workforce of Andhra Pradesh in modern technologies. And educating the students in Mechatronics and Robotics is one big step forward.

Dr K Lakshminarayana, founder director of APSSDC has said, "It is imperative to make engineering students of Andhra Pradesh employable. We have to think on how we can take the latest technology to the classroom to make the students compete in the ever-growing worldwide employment market"

As per the MoU signed with ECM,

1. 12 Engineering colleges in AP will be selected for creating “Indo-European Skilling Centres for Mechatronics and Industrial Robotics“ and“Applied Robot Control (ARC) Labs“

2. 250 Students from 3rd and 4th year from each college will be picked with a goal of training 10,000 students a year

3. The course duration is three months. APSSDC and ECM will sponsor 90 per cent of the training fee Rs 30,000/per student.

4. After completion, students will be awarded certificates from Aachen University, Germany.

One of the 12 colleges selected for the program is Narasaropeta Engineering College, Guntur. It is an Autonomous Institution with permanent affiliation to JNTUK, Kakinada.

ECM managing directors Dr Till Quadflieg and Dr Christoph Greb who signed the MoU with APSSDC, visited NEC personally.

Delighted by NEC's infrastructure and lab facilities they agreed on signing a MoU with the college. And for that purpose, NEC's Vice Chairman Sri Mittapalli Chakravarthi visited Germany.

Mr. Chakravarthi has announced that:

1. 80 students will be trained in Germany in the fields of Mechatronics, Robotics and Industrial Manufacturing.

2. NEC Faculty members will be given 4 weeks of training by German experts

3. NEC will be equipped with 30 lakhs worth state of the art robots by German companies and AP Govt.

Two professors from NEC have already completed a training program held at European Center for Mechatronics and Robotics, AACHEN UNIVERSITY, GERMANY.

Listed as one of the top 10 engineering colleges in AP, Narasaropeta Engineering College is known for providing a strong academic curriculum along with great placement results. As the Indo-European Skilling Centre is getting ready to be operational, NEC has become one of the top privately held colleges in AP with world class infrastructure and equipment.

You can go through their website (https://www.nrtec.ac.in/) to read in details about their workshops and program.