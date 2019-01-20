ACJ institutes awards to encourage investigative journalism

Home Education

NEW DELHI: The Asian College of Journalism has instituted awards to recognise the best works of investigative journalism produced for Indian readers and viewers to promote journalism in public interest.

The awards, to be given out by the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) with the support of the Media Development Foundation, are being instituted to act as a catalyst and inspire more journalists, editors and newsrooms to pursue investigative work, and contribute to public interest, a statement issued by the ACJ said.

The award for print and digital media will comprise a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000.

Investigative journalism, for the purpose of the award, will be one which exposes wrongdoing and which has public interest in mind, the statement said.

It will cover a wide variety of journalistic investigation including of abuse of public office, environmental degradation, human rights violation, financial fraud, corporate mismanagement, gender-related violence, political apathy, war crimes, civic neglect and much more, it said.

The judging criteria will include the nature of the investigation, its impact and the extent of the public interest involved.

The entries for the awards should have been published in India and can be made for print, and digital and multimedia portals.

The entries can be made for work appearing in any language, as long as an English language translation is provided for judging purposes, the statement said.

Both organisations or individuals can apply, based on the nature of the work and the number of persons involved.

Only journalistic work that was published from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018, will be considered.

The deadline for the nominations is February 25, 2019, after which the final shortlist will be announced.

The winners will be presented the awards on May 3 in Chennai at the ACJ Convocation Ceremony.

