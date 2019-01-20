The BBA journey: Here's what it takes to make a successful career in business

By Express News Service

Not everybody is suited for a career in business. There are personality traits that make someone fit to be a part of the business world. One should not just have a sharp mind but should also excel in leadership, critical thinking and more. So, if you are thinking of having a career in business and planning for BBA admission, you must first evaluate yourself on specific parameters that are a part of the BBA journey. Go through the following characteristics and ask yourself if you qualify for BBA admission.

There is no denying the fact that top executives need to be effective communicators. Top B-schools understand the importance of effective communication and thus make it an essential part of the curriculum. Interviews and video essays are great resources that help in honing communication skills. One must remember that to ensure the highest levels of efficiency, effective oral and written communication is important.

Marketing and innovation are the two main functions of the business world. To be a successful business person one not just needs to have a creative mind but a mind full of innovative suggestions as well. One must be able to tackle situations in a manner that it streamlines the process without impacting the workflow. Possessing innovative thinking skills help set the candidates apart from others when the placement season is in full swing. So, innovation holds the key if one is dreaming of making it big in the business world.

Handling complex problems are a part of any business leader’s day-t0-day life. The corporate world has become competitive, and there is no scope for any mistakes. With the help of excellent analytical skills, one will successfully walk the tough path of the corporate world. Thus, many colleges and universities have introduced a curriculum that polishes the analytical skills of the candidates. As a BBA student, one must be able to clearly understand the problems and find a simple yet effective solution. Apart from that, they must also have a valid justification for taking a certain route and not others for solving a problem.

For all those who want to do well in life and enhance their analytical skills, they must go through some complex case studies as well after their admission in the course.

Applicable for all professionals and students including BBA aspirants and those seeking admission, teamwork is an important trait to possess. BBA graduates should be leaders who have the skill to make the entire team walk the same path without any hassle. They must be able to lead the team to achieve the goals set out by the company.

It is one of those characteristics that is mandatory not just in the business world but in all aspects of life. As a BBA aspirant one ought to wear discipline on their sleeve. Not only will the course duration require intensive work but the assignments and back to back classes will test discipline at every step. One should possess excellent time management skills to complete all the assignments well in time. Discipline is an important part of the curriculum in many B-schools, and before taking an admission students should know this well. Discipline comes handy in all walks of life.

These are just a few traits that one must possess to make it big in the business world. Today, BBA is one of the most sought-after undergraduate programs and admission in this course will kickstart a student’s career. With increasing competition, the challenges are also going up and becoming steep. They say the first step to a fruitful career is selecting the right college and university. Pick from any of the best universities like UPES to give your career a kick-start. The good thing is that such universities not just focus on the theory part of studying but also emphasise polishing soft skills. So, when it comes to BBA admission, trust only those colleges/universities that follow a 360-degree approach of learning.

