IIM Kozhikode closes final placements in record time of 6 days, 98 per cent from the 2019 batch bag jobs

The 21st batch of the postgraduate programme of IIM Kozhikode has concluded its final placement for the graduating batch of 2019. This season, the placements witnessed a 16 per cent increase in both the mean and median salary from last year.

The mean salary increased from Rs 17.8 LPA in 2018 to Rs 20.6 LPA in 2019 while the median increased from Rs 16 LPA in 2018 to Rs 18.5 LPA in 2019. The top 50 per cent of the students bagged an average CTC of Rs 23.73 LPA, a 13 per cent increase from the last year. The season has also witnessed a significant surge in the number of offers and the roles in consulting and finance domain as compared to last year.

In a batch of 373 students, IIM Kozhikode witnessed 100 per cent placements for the 366 students participating in the placements process with 390 offers from 107 recruiters. Seven students chose to opt out of the process. The major recruiters were Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Optum and PwC.

This season, 21 new recruiters participated in the placement process. Bain & Co, Citrix, Exide, Everest Management Consulting, HSBC Securities, IQVIA, Of Business and State Street were a few of the new entrants.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said, "We completed our placement process within a record of 6 days and for the first time attracted top 3 consultancies like McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co on day zero. This is a testimony to the exceptional value we continue to create for our key stakeholders."

He further added, "We continue to be a socially conscientious institute and provide fee reduction and scholarships to our students to overcome the financial burden as ten per cent of our students come from families that have an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or less. We believe in constant innovation and will continue to innovate to remain relevant to the larger world. Our students are recognized by our recruiters for their distinctive traits of competence, compassion and social sensitivity. IIMK will continue to be the go-to campus for recruiters to enhance their gender diversity in their respective companies."

Professor Shovan Chowdhury, Chairperson, Placements at IIM Kozhikode, said, "The quality and diversity of the talent pool at IIM Kozhikode once again proves to be an attractive recruitment avenue. We have not only seen a significant surge in the pre-placement offers but also have witnessed offers for niche roles by consulting and finance clusters. The average annual CTC has exceeded Rs 20 lakhs this year with a 16 per cent jump in the median annual CTC. We appreciate the confidence showcased by the recruiters in the capability of our students."

IIM Kozhikode takes pride in hosting McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co together in its placement process along with other major consulting companies like Avalon Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, Everest Management Consulting, EY, Feedback Infra and PWC. All these companies together offered 117 job roles in the consulting domain, covering 30 percent of the batch.

The BFSI cluster also witnessed impressive growth in opportunities offered at IIM Kozhikode. This year 21 per cent of the offers were made by key financial industry recruiters as such American Express, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and State Street.

The institute maintained its legacy by offering the most sought after proposals in Sales & Marketing domain. Diversified marketing opportunities were offered to 18 per cent of the batch by renowned companies like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, GSK, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, Kohler, Nestle, Samsung and Shell.

The holistic pedagogy at IIM Kozhikode continues to be supported by organizations with over 14 per cent offers made for General Management and Operations roles. Capgemini, Flipkart, Mahindra, Reliance, TAS and Tata Sky were among the leading recruiters for General Management while Amazon, Asian Paints, Maersk and RPG recruited for Operations Management.

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed with 17 per cent of the offers through marquee recruiters like Citibank, Citrix, Cipla, Fidelity, Microsoft, Mondelez, Optum, Shell and Wipro.

