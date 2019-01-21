MBA admissions: Tips to ace group discussions, personal interview

By Online Desk

Stress and anxiety levels have hit the roof with admissions for the next academic year just around the corner. When it comes to prestigious B-schools in the country, giving your CAT exam is just the first step. The post-CAT selection process usually includes a written/creativity test, group discussions (GD) and personal interviews (PI).

ALSO READ | Follow these tips from Bengaluru CAT topper Mithali Seth to crack MBA entrances

Group discussions may sound like a cakewalk, but can often be nerve-wracking and confusing. A group discussion (GD) basically aims at testing your communication skills, problem-solving attitude and ability to work in a team.

Here are a few pointers that may help you ace a GD:

1. Be thorough with your prep: Read extensively and know your current affairs. Follow trending topics and the news with a focus on business. Follow news making sectors like Information Technology, FinTech; one world event like Nuclear Security Summit in context to India and national agenda programs like Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, GST and demonetisation.

2. Listen intently: Listen carefully once the topic is announced. Be alert and vigilant. Let others speak, listen, and speak when it’s your turn.

ALSO READ | Raising the standard of education: Should English medium schools be merged with those teaching in vernacular medium?

3. Articulate and substantiate: Articulate your viewpoints in the right tone, clearly and in a simple language. You need to be yourself, humble and outspoken. Facts and figures will help substantiate your arguments. Avoid jargon and being verbose.

4. Speak at the right time: It is important to speak at the right time and with valid points only. Follow this general structure: Opening remarks, elaborating the pros and cons of the key points and summarising the key takeaways. Remember that the average time for group discussion is 15 minutes.

5. Do not deviate: Take care to not deviate from the given topic. If someone begins to sidetrack the discussion, make sure you bring the topic back to focus when you speak. Do not make statements that could demoralise anyone in your course of the discussion.

6. Dress neatly: Make sure you are well groomed, dressed in neatly ironed formal clothes and shoes. Also, take extra care to make sure your hair is done neatly.