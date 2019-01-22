Home Education

IGNOU cancels fee waiver for SC/ST students

IGNOU has decided to develop an online portal for facilitating the process of reimbursement of fee to SC/ST students under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan scheme  

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

IGNOU's SC/ST students will now have to find a way to pay for their courses, which can prove to be too much of a burden to them (Courtesy: IGNOU website)

By Express News Service

The SC/ST students at the Indira Gandhi National Open University will have to now pay for their courses and only expect a reimbursement. IGNOU experimented with a full fee waiver scheme in 2018 but decided to drop it after it overshot its budget, so much that it is forced to ask the MHRD for funds. 

In its statement, IGNOU said SC/ST students will no longer have fee exemption but will have to apply for reimbursement through an online portal to be instituted by the Students Registration Divison. The University cancelled the exception after being forced to ask for Rs 32.8 crores to the Ministry of Human Resource Development after overshooting its budget.

The SC/ST students will now have to find a way to pay for their courses, which can prove to be too much of a burden to them. Especially because most Universities in the country are known to delay reimbursement for months together. This could discourage prospective students from even applying fearing the financial burden.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the University stated that it would develop an online portal for the smooth facilitation of reimbursement under the SCSP/TSP (Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan) scheme. But until the portal is properly functioning, the process will be managed offline. 

The scheme will be extended to the following programme — fresh admissions to the Bachelor Degree Programme (BDP i.e. B.A., B.Com and B.Sc.), Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP), re-registration in BDP (BA, BCom, BSc), Bachelor of Social Work and Bachelor Tourism Studies for students registered from the July 2015 cycle.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Vikas Kumar, Assistant Registrar of the Student Registration Division, said, “Last year, our expenditure exceeded our budget. So we have asked the MHRD for Rs 32.89 crore. As per data available to us, it also seems — though we are unsure — that in many study centres last year, fake admissions also took place, as enrollment of SC/ST students went up drastically. This was also a reason for our funds being spent."  

(This article was originally published in Edexlive)

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IGNOU IGNOU students IGNOU fee waiver SC/ST students SC/ST students fee waiver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp