Admit cards for 2019 ICSE, ISC exams released; Check timetable here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the admit card for the ICSE Class 10 examinations and ISC Class 12 examinations, which are slated to begin on February 22 and 4 respectively.

The admit cards are sent to all schools by post, along with the user id to download them.

In a major development, CISCE in December had declared that students who fail to crack the examinations will be given a second chance.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released roll numbers for Class 10 and Class 12 regular students. Class 12 board exam 2019 will begin from February 15 and will conclude on April 3, while the Class 10 board exam will be held from February 21 to March 29.

ICSE timetable

February 22- English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

February 23- Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

February 25 – Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

February 26- Hindi

February 27- Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

March 1- History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

March 2- Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 5- Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

March 8 – Mathematics

March 9 – Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 11 – Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

March 13- Second Languages

March 14- French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

March 15- Economics (Group II Elective)

March 16- Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

March 18- (Group III-Elective)

March 19- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 22- Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

March 25- Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

ISC timetable

February 4- Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

February 5- Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 6- Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2

February 7- Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 8- Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 11- Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 12- Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) February 13- Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 14- Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 15- Economics

February 16- Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

February 18- Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 20- Accounts

February 21- English – Paper 1 (English Language)

February 22- Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 23- Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

February 25- English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 26- Indian Music

February 27- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

February 28- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 1- Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 2- Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

March 5- Mathematics

March 6- Elective English

March 7- Business Studies

March 8- Psychology

March 11- Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 12- Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)

March 13- Sociology

March 14- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 15- History

March 18- Commerce Electricity and Electronics

March 19- Political Science Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 22- Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 25- Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory) Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Geometrical & Building Drawing.