Revised Kerala SSLC timetable gives study gap between Social Science, Mathematics exams

Under the updated schedule, there is a day's break between the two exams as the Mathematics paper has been extended by a day.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

SSLC

Image of students writing SSLC examination used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Online Desk

It has been decided not to conduct this year's SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations at the same time. The school leaving examinations will commence on March 13, 2018, and conclude on February 28. Students are expected to reach the exam halls by 1:30 PM. 

Model examinations will be conducted between February 18 and 27.

Earlier, it was decided to conduct the exams from March 13. Social Science and mathematics examinations were scheduled on March 25 and 26 respectively, raising concern among students over little preparation time in between two tough subjects. However, under the updated schedule, there is a day's break between the two exams as the Mathematics paper has been extended by a day.

Updated Time table

March 13: Malayalam (Paper I)
March 14: Malayalam (Paper II)
March 18: Physics
March 19: Chemistry
March 20: English
March 21: Hindi
March 25: Social Science
March 27: Mathematics
March 28: Biology

