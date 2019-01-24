Revised Kerala SSLC timetable gives study gap between Social Science, Mathematics exams

By Online Desk

It has been decided not to conduct this year's SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations at the same time. The school leaving examinations will commence on March 13, 2018, and conclude on February 28. Students are expected to reach the exam halls by 1:30 PM.

Model examinations will be conducted between February 18 and 27.

Earlier, it was decided to conduct the exams from March 13. Social Science and mathematics examinations were scheduled on March 25 and 26 respectively, raising concern among students over little preparation time in between two tough subjects. However, under the updated schedule, there is a day's break between the two exams as the Mathematics paper has been extended by a day.

Updated Time table

March 13: Malayalam (Paper I)

March 14: Malayalam (Paper II)

March 18: Physics

March 19: Chemistry

March 20: English

March 21: Hindi

March 25: Social Science

March 27: Mathematics

March 28: Biology