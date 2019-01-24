Home Education

No permit for new engineering colleges in India from 2020: AICTE

The decision was taken after discussing the recommendations put forth by a committee headed by IIT-Hyderabad chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

engineering

has decided to not permit new engineering colleges from the academic year 2020-21 (Representational image)

By Online Desk

The All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to not give permits to new engineering colleges in the country from the academic year 2020-21. The decision was taken after discussing the recommendations put forth by a government committee headed by IIT-Hyderabad chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

Moreover, approval for additional seats and new programmes in existing institutions will be granted based on the capacity utilisation of the institute concerned, according to Indian Express. However, the committee has urged the body to start UG programmes exclusively for artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, data sciences and cybersecurity.

The landmark decision comes at a time when over 1.6 lakh engineering seats were cut down following lack of candidates. Numerous engineering colleges throughout the nation are fighting for survival as hundreds of seats remain vacant across branches year after year. 

AICTE is a statutory body and national-level council for technical education under the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE engineering colleges B Tech BVR Mohan reddy Engineering students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp