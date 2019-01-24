No permit for new engineering colleges in India from 2020: AICTE

By Online Desk

The All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to not give permits to new engineering colleges in the country from the academic year 2020-21. The decision was taken after discussing the recommendations put forth by a government committee headed by IIT-Hyderabad chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

Moreover, approval for additional seats and new programmes in existing institutions will be granted based on the capacity utilisation of the institute concerned, according to Indian Express. However, the committee has urged the body to start UG programmes exclusively for artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, data sciences and cybersecurity.

The landmark decision comes at a time when over 1.6 lakh engineering seats were cut down following lack of candidates. Numerous engineering colleges throughout the nation are fighting for survival as hundreds of seats remain vacant across branches year after year.

AICTE is a statutory body and national-level council for technical education under the Human Resource Development Ministry.