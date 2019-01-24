Home Education

UGC to track every student's career after college

A task force is being constituted by the apex regulatory body for higher education, to frame the policy.

Published: 24th January 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

UGC head office (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The University Grants Commission is planning to track the progress of students after they complete their course. The commission is likely to come out with a policy in this regard soon. A task force is being constituted by the apex regulatory body for higher education, to frame the policy.

Commenting on the issue, Association of University Teachers former general secretary C Pichandy said, "Tracking student's progression after they complete their course is a difficult task. Instead of going after the students, the UGC should ask all colleges to maintain a directory or information repository and collect details like campus interview placements, what is the rate of employment of students after a period of one year's time, whether a student has got a job, or doing business or consultancy, or went on to pursue higher education or sitting idle. Colleges could be asked to develop an alumni portal and link it to UGC's website."

"To ensure that colleges do not give false claim about employment rate, they should be asked to collect details like name, ID card and mobile number, when did he/she joined that particular job, what is the salary, etc. This will also be useful for future students in choosing their preferred choice of college," he added.

Apart from this, the UGC has also finalised the guide to student's induction programme, which is likely to be started from the coming academic year. The UGC will come up with sensitisation programmes for VCs and principals, three-day training of teacher before March and seven day training of teachers programme before July. Another task force has also been constituted by the UGC for developing curriculum for soft skills for UG and PG programmes.

(This article was originally published by Edexlive)

