Vice Chancellor selection process for five Karnataka Universities begins

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURGI: With the term of 5 different universities of Karnataka State coming to an end in the month of June this year, Department of Higher Education has commenced the process of selecting new incumbents for the posts of Vice-Chancellors.

According to the official sources, the terms of Prof. SR Niranjan, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, Prof. Pramod B. Gai, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University, Dharwad, Prof. Jogan Shankar, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, Prof. SB. Hosamani, Vice-Chancellor of Kitturu Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi, Prof. MS Subhas, Vice-Chancellor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Bellary and Prof. Padma Shekhar, VC of Karnataka Samskrit University Bengaluru would come to an end in June this year with completing service as VCs of the concerned Universities for 4 years.

As there is no provision to give extension for VCs under Karnataka University's Act, the Department of Higher Education has commenced the process of selecting new VCs for these Universities. The Department has written letters to the Registers of the above 5 Universities to ask the Syndicate Committees of their Universities to nominate 1 member for the Search Committee to be constituted by the government to shortlist 3 names for the post of VC of the Universities. Registrar of Gulbarga University Prof. C. Somashekhar has confirmed the receipt of letter from Higher Education Department instructing to ask the Syndicate Committee of Gulbarga University to nominate one member for the Search Committee.

The registrar said that in the next meeting of the Syndicate of Gulbarga University to be held in the month of February, a member would be nominated for the search committee. According to the sources, the government would appoint separate search committees for all five universities. Each of the search committees would comprise of 1 nominee from the concerned University as per the suggestion from the Syndicate Committees of the Universities, 1 nominee from the Government, 1 nominee from University Grants Commission and 1 nominee from the governor who is also chancellor of Universities of Karnataka.

Karnataka government may nominate its member as the chairman of the search committee or may nominate chairman separately, sources said. In the month of April, the Higher Education Department would issue notification inviting applications from the eligible candidates for the posts of Vice-Chancellors of Universities. The person who has served as Professor for 10 years and has published books, articles etc could apply for the post.

Meanwhile, the Government would constitute the search committees. These search committees would scrutinize the applications and would short 3 names for the post of VCs of 5 Universities separately. The Government would forward the recommendations of the Search Committee to the Governor. The sources said that the Governor might accept one of the names suggested by the Search Committees and appoint the selected candidate as Vice-Chancellor or can reject the recommendation of the Search Committee and ask to suggest other names. Once the day of end of the tenure of the concerned VCs comes, a new VC would be appointed, sources said.