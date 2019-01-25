Kerala to implement house surgency-like internship for B.Tech grads? 

By Online Desk

Kerala government is thinking of introducing a year-long internship period for all engineering graduates from next year, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said on Friday. The programme will be similar to the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) attached to medical education, Mathrubhumi reported.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the new block of Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park.

Medical students are required to complete a year-long compulsory work in the hospital attached to the medical college or in any other approved hospital as allowed in some medical colleges, in order to receive basic clinical experience in all the disciplines of medicine.

Earlier this week, Jaleel had proposed the engineering entrance examinations could be scrapped like in other states and the admissions should be based on only the marks obtained in the higher secondary examinations.

At present, the candidates who appear for the entrance examination should pass Higher Secondary Examination, Kerala or equivalent examination with 50 per cent marks in Mathematics separately and 50 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together. Later, the rank obtained in the entrance examination will also be taken into account for the admission.