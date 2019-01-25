Home Education

NATA 2019: Candidates can now apply for B.Arch entrance examination

The registration portal will be open in the CoA website until March 11 midnight; the examination will be conducted in two sessions, first on April 14 and second on July 7.

Published: 25th January 2019

By Online Desk

Candidates can now register for National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) 2019 - the aptitude test conducted by The Council of Architecture (CoA) for B.Arch admissions. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, first on April 14 and second on July 7. Applicants are eligible to write both the tests and the higher score among the two will be considered for the admissions.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed Class XII with 50 per cent aggregate, and more than 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible to write the entrance tests. Students planning to write both exams will have to remit an entrance fee of Rs 3,500 for writing both the exams or Rs 1,800 for one (Rs 2,800 and Rs 1,500 respectively for SC-ST communities.)

How to apply?

The registration portal will be open in the CoA website until March 11 midnight - the last date to submit applications. Candidates can also directly log on to www.nata.in to begin the registration process.

Who will qualify?

NATA 2019 will have two parts - A and B. Part A will have 60 objective type questions carrying 2 marks each, among which 40 will be general aptitude questions while the rest will be mathematics-oriented. There will be no negative marks for this hour-long online test. Part B will be a drawing test in which candidates will have to answer two questions of 40 marks each under two hours time. 

The minimum mark for qualification are 30 and 20 for Part A and B respectively.

NATA is being conducted by the COA since 2006, in terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983.

