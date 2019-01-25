Home Education

University of Mysore increases scholarship amount for outstanding sportsperson

The University of Mysore sportspersons are still not happy with the revised amount and are appealing for more increase.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

In an attempt to promote students to participate in sports, the University of Mysore (UoM) will awarding a Rs 3,000 scholarship this year to an outstanding sportsperson studying in the varsity. UoM initially awarded a scholarship of Rs 2,750 but due to demand from students to increase the amount, it has been increased to Rs 3,000.

The varsity has opened invitations for applications from sports talents who have represented the varsity in various tournaments during the academic year 2018-2019. Dr P Krishnaiah, director (in-charge), Physical Education, University of Mysore, said, “Based on the application we receive a committee will prepare a merit order list and points will be calculated based on the medal they have won, their participation and the place they have secured in the competitions. A total of 75 outstanding sportspersons will be selected and will be awarded the scholarship.”

Sportspersons, however, are still not happy with the revised amount and are appealing for more increase. An athlete who represented UoM at the national level, said the university had been providing scholarships since a few years now and was a welcome move by many students who brought glory to the varsity at various state and national level inter-university tournaments.

"However, the committee which decides and fixes the scholarship amount must reconsider the amount and try to increase it as it will benefit and instil more confidence among sportspersons,” the student added.

In response, Krishnaiah said, “We are convening a meeting by the end of this month to discuss the proposal to increase the scholarship amount.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Mysore UoM University of Mysore scholarship University of Mysore sportsperson scholarship UoM sportsperson scholarship UoM scholarship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp