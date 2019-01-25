University of Mysore increases scholarship amount for outstanding sportsperson

Karthik KK By

In an attempt to promote students to participate in sports, the University of Mysore (UoM) will awarding a Rs 3,000 scholarship this year to an outstanding sportsperson studying in the varsity. UoM initially awarded a scholarship of Rs 2,750 but due to demand from students to increase the amount, it has been increased to Rs 3,000.

The varsity has opened invitations for applications from sports talents who have represented the varsity in various tournaments during the academic year 2018-2019. Dr P Krishnaiah, director (in-charge), Physical Education, University of Mysore, said, “Based on the application we receive a committee will prepare a merit order list and points will be calculated based on the medal they have won, their participation and the place they have secured in the competitions. A total of 75 outstanding sportspersons will be selected and will be awarded the scholarship.”

Sportspersons, however, are still not happy with the revised amount and are appealing for more increase. An athlete who represented UoM at the national level, said the university had been providing scholarships since a few years now and was a welcome move by many students who brought glory to the varsity at various state and national level inter-university tournaments.

"However, the committee which decides and fixes the scholarship amount must reconsider the amount and try to increase it as it will benefit and instil more confidence among sportspersons,” the student added.

In response, Krishnaiah said, “We are convening a meeting by the end of this month to discuss the proposal to increase the scholarship amount.”