BITSAT 2019 entrance exams from May 16

Interested candidates can now apply for entrance test to various integrated first-degree programmes of engineering to the Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad campuses of The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT).

The 'BITSAT 2019' will be held between May 16 to May 26, and application submissions should be completed on or before March 20 by 5 pm.

Candidates can log on to www.bitsadmission.com for more details.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have cleared Class XII examinations, or have appeared this year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their primary subjects, are eligible to apply. More than 60 per cent marks for each of these subjects is mandatory for eligibility to appear in the entrance.

What is the exam pattern?

The three-hour long examination will have objective-type questions only. The question paper will have four parts - Physics (40 marks), Chemistry (40 marks), English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning (25 marks) and Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks.

Each question will be carrying three marks each with one negative mark for every wrong answer.

What are the courses offered?

BITS, Pilani campus

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing. B.Pharm.

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and

M.Sc: General Studies.

Goa Campus

B.E: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics

Hyderabad Campus

B.E: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.