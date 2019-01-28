Home Education

BITSAT 2019 entrance exams from May 16

Candidates who have cleared Class XII examinations, or have appeared this year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are eligible to apply.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

examination

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

Interested candidates can now apply for entrance test to various integrated first-degree programmes of engineering to the Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad campuses of The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT).

The 'BITSAT 2019' will be held between May 16 to May 26, and application submissions should be completed on or before March 20 by 5 pm.

Candidates can log on to www.bitsadmission.com for more details.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have cleared Class XII examinations, or have appeared this year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their primary subjects, are eligible to apply. More than 60 per cent marks for each of these subjects is mandatory for eligibility to appear in the entrance.

What is the exam pattern?

The three-hour long examination will have objective-type questions only. The question paper will have four parts - Physics (40 marks), Chemistry (40 marks), English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning (25 marks) and Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks.

Each question will be carrying three marks each with one negative mark for every wrong answer.

What are the courses offered?

BITS, Pilani campus
B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing. B.Pharm.

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and

M.Sc: General Studies.

Goa Campus

B.E: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics

Hyderabad Campus

B.E: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm

M.Sc: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BITSAT BITSAT 2019 Birla Institute of Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp